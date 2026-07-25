Help our family save our home!

We are trying to fund the last little bit we need to save our home from foreclosure/auction. The home was passed on to us after my parents died. What got us to this place of foreclosure was not a result of not being able to pay, but because the mortgage was sold to a company that has been quite difficult to work with. We do have the availability of refinancing the mortgage through a local bank, but can not do that until out home is out of foreclosure. The sad thing is there is not much owed on the mortgage either.





I have over half of what's needed to pay to get it out of foreclosure, but am still short, and my time is running out.





This is not only our home, but home to our pets also, five dogs and one stubborn cat. Losing it would be devasting for my kids and I.





Asking for funding is my last hope. I've always been too proud to ask for help, but I'm hoping God answers and let's me keep a roof over my families head. My parents were huge believers in faith and miracles, and I'm trying to be also. Times are tough for everyone I know, but any help would be so much appreciated. I'd pay every person back that helped save our home.. I'm just so desperate to not fail at saving our home.Thank you for taking the time to read!



