Help Our Family Restore Reliable Transportation

Asking for help is something that does not come easily to us, but our family has reached a difficult season where reliable transportation has become a serious challenge.

I’m a nurse, wife, and mother of six children, including three children on the autism spectrum. I also live with multiple sclerosis, which means my work choices must balance providing for my family while managing my physical limitations so I can still function as a wife and mother when I come home.

My husband works multiple jobs to keep our family afloat, and despite our best efforts, it often feels like we’re constantly trying to catch up.

Recently, our primary working vehicle was involved in an accident, putting our only reliable transportation at risk. Our second vehicle has been sitting for over a year because the repair cost has simply been beyond what we’ve been able to manage while covering normal household expenses, food, therapies, medical needs, and day-to-day bills.

As a family of eight, transportation is not optional—and the vehicle we are trying to repair is the only vehicle capable of safely fitting our entire family together. Without it, managing work schedules, school, appointments, therapies, and basic family life has become incredibly difficult.

We have intentionally avoided taking on another car payment because we are trying not to create even more monthly financial strain for our family.

We’ve been quoted approximately $4,000–$5,000 to repair the vehicle, and we are humbly asking for support to help us restore reliable transportation and stability for our family.

Any amount helps, and if you’re unable to give, sharing with someone who may be willing to help would mean so much to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any kindness you can offer.

With gratitude,

Elizabeth & Family