Help Our Family Repair Our Home and Provide Essent

Hello, my name is ALVEAR PEREZ JAIME.

I am raising €1,120 to help my family with two basic needs: necessary repairs to our home and essential clothing for our family members.

Our current financial situation makes it difficult for us to cover these expenses on our own. We are asking for help so that we can make the necessary repairs to our home and purchase clothing that our family needs.

We want to be transparent about our fundraising goal. The €1,120 will be used for these family needs, with priority given to the most necessary home repairs and essential clothing.

Our fundraising goal: €1,120

Every donation, regardless of the amount, will make a meaningful difference to our family. If you are unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser with others would also help us greatly.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you are able to give our family.







