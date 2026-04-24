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Help Our Family Relocate to Central Florida

Goal$12,000 USD
Raised$500 USD

Fundraiser created byshawn demetro

Fundraiser funds will be received by shawn demetro

Help Our Family Relocate to Central Florida

Help Our Family Relocate to Central Florida

Dear Friends, Family, and Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

We are humbly asking for your help during one of the most challenging seasons our family has faced.

Due to rising living expenses and ongoing financial hardship, we can no longer afford to remain in Georgia. Despite our efforts to make things work, we have reached a point where we need to make a significant change for the well-being and future of our family.

I live with muscular dystrophy and am confined to a power wheelchair. My condition has progressed to the point that I require assistance with many daily activities that most people take for granted. Because of my disability, simple tasks often require help from others, and having a strong support system nearby is extremely important for both my quality of life and my family's well-being.

One of the greatest blessings available to us is the opportunity to relocate to Central Florida, where much of my family lives. Being closer to them would provide practical assistance, encouragement, and support that we currently do not have. Family members have already offered to help with transportation, daily needs, and other challenges that come with living with a severe physical disability.

In addition to family support, several relatives have offered me opportunities to earn commission income through their businesses. These opportunities would allow me to work within my physical limitations, contribute financially to my household, and help our family move toward greater stability and independence.

The obstacle standing in our way is the cost of the move. Between moving expenses, security deposits, utility connections, transportation, and the costs of establishing a new household, we estimate that we will need approximately $12,000.

We are asking for your prayers and, if you feel led, your financial support. Every donation, whether large or small, brings us one step closer to reaching this goal. If you are unable to give, we would be deeply grateful if you would share our fundraiser and keep our family in your prayers.

Our hope is simple: to be closer to family, create new opportunities for income, and build a more secure future for ourselves and our children. We believe this move will provide opportunities and support that are simply not available to us where we currently live.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. We are grateful for your kindness, generosity, and prayers during this difficult season of our lives.

May God richly bless you.

With gratitude,

Tony, Jennifer, and our children





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