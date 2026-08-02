Help our family recover from a house fire

Hi we are the Jones’s, we are a family of 6 with 2 service dogs. I have 5 children one who is autistic and also a heart transplant survivor, and another who was in basic training to serve out country during this tragedy. 6 months after purchasing our home the home had an electrical fire and we lost everything due to how fast the fire spread, by the grace of God I was able to get my children out. Even though I have homeowners insurance it’s not enough to renovate the home up to code; not that I didn’t have enough coverage but because insurance is refusing to follow what the county is saying is needed. So I am in need of these additional funds to get the house up to code. These funds will cover full electrical house rewiring up to code, structural repairs per structural engineer report, and new septic system per health department. Any help would be great and appreciated as I navigate through this all. Thank you and God bless