Help Our Family Recover After Multiple Accidents

Hi everyone,





This is not something I ever expected to write, and honestly, it is difficult for me to ask for help publicly. But over the last couple of weeks, our family has been hit with a sudden string of accidents and financial setbacks that we were not prepared for.





Within about a two-week period, my car was totaled, and because there was no GAP coverage, we were left with roughly a $10,000 deficit. Around the same time, my daughter was hit by a drunk driver, and my wife was also involved in an accident where she hit another vehicle.





Thankfully, we are still here and trying to move forward, but the financial impact of everything happening so close together has been overwhelming. To make matters harder, our insurance situation has become complicated, including a lapse in coverage, which has left us with more immediate out-of-pocket responsibility than we expected.





We are pursuing the responsible party in the drunk driving accident, but that process can take time, and it does not solve the immediate financial pressure we are facing right now.





I am self-employed, and when something like this happens all at once, it does not just affect one bill or one part of life. It affects transportation, work, family stability, and the ability to stay current on both personal and business obligations.





The goal of this fundraiser is to help us stabilize after these accidents, catch up on urgent bills, and get through this difficult stretch without falling further behind.





Funds raised will go toward:





- The remaining deficit from the totaled vehicle

- Urgent personal and household bills

- Business-related bills and operating expenses

- Transportation and accident-related costs

- Catching up on obligations that became harder to manage because of these unexpected events





I am not asking for anything extravagant. I am just trying to get my family through a difficult season, get back on stable footing, and keep working while we sort through the insurance and legal side of everything.





Any amount helps more than you know. If you are not in a position to give, sharing this campaign or saying a prayer for our family would mean a lot.





Thank you for taking the time to read this, support us, pray for us, or share this with others. It is humbling to ask, but I am grateful for any help as we work through this and move forward.





Jonathan