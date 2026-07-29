Help Our Family Recover After a House Fire

Our family recently experienced a devastating house fire that has left us without a safe place to live and with many of our belongings lost. Everyone made it out safely, but the damage to our home has been overwhelming. Right now, we’re trying to figure out next steps while dealing with the shock and disruption this has caused.If you’re able to contribute, it would mean so much to us. We’ll be sharing updates and information through our GoFundMe page so you can see how your support is making a difference.