Help Our Family Recover After a House

Our family recently experienced a devastating house fire that has completely turned our lives upside down. We are incredibly thankful that everyone made it out safely, including our many rescue animals and farm animals who mean everything to us.





Right now, we are still staying at the property because we refuse to leave our animals behind while trying to navigate this nightmare.





Unfortunately, we do not have homeowners insurance, so every expense is completely out of pocket. Between the damage to our home, loss of necessities, and caring for all of our rescued animals, we are struggling to keep everything together.





We are asking for help raising funds for:

• Emergency supplies for our family and animals

• Cleanup and recovery expenses

• Basic daily necessities during this difficult time





Anyone who knows us knows our hearts have always been dedicated to rescuing and caring for animals in need. Asking for help is not easy, but right now we truly cannot do this alone.





Any donation, share, or prayer means more to us than words can express. Thank you for supporting our family, our animals, and helping us take the first steps toward rebuilding our lives.



