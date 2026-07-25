Help Our Family Recover After a Devastating Fire

Hello everyone,

Our family recently suffered a devastating house fire that has left us without a home and many of the things we relied on every day. We are incredibly grateful that everyone made it out safely, but the fire destroyed our belongings and has left us trying to rebuild from the ground up.

We are currently in need of help with temporary housing, clothing, personal hygiene items, food, household necessities, and other basic essentials as we work to recover. Our beloved dog, a pit bull/boxer mix, was affected as well. The fire destroyed his food, bedding, toys, leash, and other supplies, and we are needing help replacing those items too.

This has been one of the hardest experiences our family has ever faced. We never imagined we would be in a position where we needed to ask for help, but right now any amount, no matter how small, would make a difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Your support will help us provide for our family, care for our dog, and begin rebuilding our lives after this tragedy.

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and generosity during this difficult time.

With gratitude,

Cierra Harris and Family