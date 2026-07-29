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Help Rebuild Our Earthquake-Damaged Home

Goal₱160,000 PHP
Raised₱18,000 PHP

Fundraiser created byJoland Mark Esteban

Fundraiser funds will be received by Joland Mark Esteban

Help Rebuild Our Earthquake-Damaged Home

Help Our Family Rebuild After the Earthquake That Damaged Our Home

Hello everyone,

My name is Joland Mark Esteban (JM), and I am reaching out with a heavy heart on behalf of my family in Barangay Apopong, General Santos City, Philippines.

Our family has lived here for more than 40 years. This is not just a house to us. It is the place where my mother raised us, where my siblings and I grew up, where my daughter takes her first steps through life, and where we care every day for my sister who lives with cerebral palsy.

On the morning of June 8, 2026, everything changed.

A powerful earthquake struck General Santos City, shaking our home so violently that walls cracked, parts of the roofing structure gave way, support beams shifted, and sections of our property became unsafe. The ground itself cracked beneath us.

In the middle of the earthquake, my sister with cerebral palsy was alone in her room. Pieces of material above her collapsed. By the grace of God, she was not seriously injured, but it was one of the most terrifying moments our family has ever experienced.

When the shaking finally stopped, we walked through what was left behind.

Cracked walls.

Collapsed sections.

Damaged roofing.

Debris scattered throughout our property.

And the heartbreaking realization that we still had to stay there because we have nowhere else to go.

Since that day, every aftershock has sent us rushing outside, wondering whether the next one will cause even more damage.

I am currently the primary provider for our family. I work as a Virtual Assistant and support my wife, our young daughter, my mother, my sister who is still studying, and my sister who requires full-time care because of her disability.

The truth is that we were already struggling before the earthquake.

Just months ago, our daughter was hospitalized with serious illnesses, including dengue and pneumonia. The medical expenses left us carrying debts that we are still trying to repay. Like many families, we have done everything possible to keep going, work harder, and solve our problems ourselves.

But this earthquake has pushed us beyond what we can handle alone.

The repairs needed to make our home safe again are far beyond our means. Based on initial estimates, we may need hundreds of thousands of pesos to repair the roof, replace damaged structural supports, and rebuild unsafe sections of the property.

My father and I are prepared to do as much of the labor ourselves as possible. We are not asking others to do the work for us. We are simply asking for help obtaining the materials needed to keep our family safe.

Your donation will help us:

• Repair and replace damaged roofing

• Rebuild unsafe sections of the home

• Purchase lumber, roofing sheets, and construction materials

• Improve safety for our family, especially for my sister with cerebral palsy

• Restore a secure place to live after the earthquake

We are not asking for luxury.

We are not asking for a new life.

We are simply asking for the chance to make our family home safe again.

If you are unable to donate, sharing our story would mean more than you know.

From our family to yours, thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, and for any support you can give during this difficult time.

With gratitude,

JM Esteban and Family

Barangay Apopong, General Santos City, Philippines


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