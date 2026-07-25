Help Our Family Rebuild Our Future

We never imagined we’d have to ask for help. Today, we’re simply asking for the chance to rebuild our lives.

This is one of my favorite family photos. Looking at it, you probably see smiles, love, and a little girl celebrating her birthday.

What this photo doesn’t show is how hard we’ve been fighting just to keep our family afloat.

For the first time in my life, I don’t know how we’re going to get through this on our own.





My name is Susana, and asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. I’ve always believed in working hard, honoring my commitments, and finding a way through difficult times. That’s exactly what we’ve been trying to do.

Years ago, I took out loans to pay for my education because I wanted to build a better future for my family. I fully intended to repay every dollar. But as the cost of living continued to rise and interest kept growing, staying ahead became harder each month.

Then my husband lost his job.

Since then, he has stayed home caring for our young daughter while actively searching for full-time work and taking temporary jobs whenever he can. His love and dedication have allowed us to avoid childcare costs, but it has also meant we’ve been relying on one steady income.

I continue working full-time, and before asking strangers for help, we tried everything we could think of. We contacted our banks to request payment arrangements, looked into assistance programs through my employer, and cut every household expense we possibly could.

Despite all of those efforts, we simply can’t keep up anymore.

Today, we’re carrying about $25,000 in education loans, personal loans, and credit card debt.

I’m not asking anyone else to take responsibility for my decisions. I’m simply asking for a chance to stop falling further behind because of interest while we work to rebuild our lives.

More than anything, I want my daughter to grow up in a home where she feels safe and secure, without carrying the weight of the financial struggles her parents are facing today.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward reducing our debt and helping our family regain stability.

If you’re not able to donate, sharing our campaign would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, and for giving our family hope.

I truly hope that one day, when we’re back on our feet, we’ll have the opportunity to pay this kindness forward by helping another family in need.





Susana





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Esta es una de mis fotos favoritas de nuestra familia. Al verla, probablemente solo se vean sonrisas, amor y una pequeña celebrando su cumpleaños.

Lo que esta foto no muestra es todo lo que hemos luchado para mantener a nuestra familia a flote.

Por primera vez en mi vida, no sé cómo vamos a salir adelante por nuestra cuenta.





Mi nombre es Susana y pedir ayuda es una de las cosas más difíciles que he hecho. Siempre he creído en trabajar duro, cumplir con mis responsabilidades y encontrar la manera de salir adelante. Eso es exactamente lo que hemos intentado hacer.

Hace algunos años pedí préstamos para pagar mis estudios porque quería construir un mejor futuro para mi familia. Mi intención siempre fue pagar hasta el último dólar. Sin embargo, con el paso del tiempo, el costo de la vida aumentó, los intereses siguieron creciendo y cada mes fue más difícil mantenernos al día.

Nuestra situación se complicó aún más cuando mi esposo perdió su trabajo.

Desde entonces, él se ha quedado en casa cuidando a nuestra pequeña mientras busca un empleo de tiempo completo y acepta trabajos temporales siempre que tiene la oportunidad. Gracias a eso hemos podido evitar los gastos de guardería, pero también hemos tenido que sostener nuestro hogar con un solo ingreso fijo.

Yo continúo trabajando a tiempo completo y, antes de pedir ayuda, agotamos todas las alternativas que estaban a nuestro alcance. Hablamos con los bancos para solicitar acuerdos de pago, buscamos programas de apoyo ofrecidos por mi trabajo y redujimos nuestros gastos familiares todo lo posible.

Aun así, llegó un momento en el que simplemente ya no pudimos seguir el ritmo de nuestras obligaciones.

Hoy enfrentamos alrededor de US$25,000 en deudas entre préstamos estudiantiles, préstamos personales y tarjetas de crédito.

No estoy pidiendo que alguien más se haga responsable de mis decisiones. Solo estoy pidiendo una oportunidad para dejar de hundirnos por los intereses mientras seguimos trabajando para reconstruir nuestra vida.

Más que cualquier otra cosa, deseo que mi hija pueda crecer en un hogar donde se sienta segura y tranquila, sin cargar con las preocupaciones económicas que hoy enfrentamos sus padres.

Cada donación, sin importar el monto, nos ayudará a reducir esta deuda y acercarnos un poco más a recuperar la estabilidad.

Si no te es posible donar, compartir nuestra campaña significaría muchísimo para nosotros.

Gracias por tomarte el tiempo de leer nuestra historia, por tu apoyo y por la esperanza que puedas brindarnos.

Espero que, cuando nuestra familia logre salir adelante, podamos devolver esta bondad ayudando a otra familia que también lo necesite.









Susana



