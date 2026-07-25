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Help Our Family Rebuild and Relocate

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHoward Stein

Fundraiser funds will be received by Howard Stein

Help Our Family Rebuild and Relocate

My name is Mike, and my wife Stacy and I are starting this fundraiser to help our family get out of debt and move closer to the people we love most. We live in Maryland with our daughter, Mikalyn, and our other daughter, Madison, lives in North Carolina. My mother, Kim, lives in South Carolina not too far from Madison, and our goal is to move somewhere in between so we can finally build the kind of family life we’ve always wanted.

Over the last few years, our family has gone through a lot. We’ve had to move several times, my wife was in a car accident, and two of our vehicles broke down. Because of those setbacks, we fell behind on our credit card payments and have been struggling ever since just to stay afloat.

I am working hard to become a mechanic and build a stable future for my family. Stacy works part time so she can care for Mikalyn and also do rideshare driving in the evenings to help support us. We are doing everything we can, but the weight of debt and the cost of moving have made it very hard to move forward on our own.

Our goal is to raise $20,000 to help reduce our debt and cover the expenses needed to relocate closer to Madison and my mother, Kim. That would give our family a real chance to rebuild, support one another, and finally be together in a more stable way.

Any donation, no matter the size, would mean so much to us. If you’re not able to give, sharing this fundraiser would still be a huge help. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting our family.﻿

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