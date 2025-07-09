Help Our Family Rebuild and Fight for Justice





My name is Jataira, and I’m starting this fundraiser because my family has been through an incredibly difficult time, and we need help moving forward.

Over the past year, our family has experienced heartbreaking events that have left us emotionally, financially, and legally overwhelmed. We are working to protect our family, navigate ongoing legal matters, and make sure our voices are heard.

The funds raised will help cover:

Attorney and legal representation fees Court costs and legal filings Obtaining records and documents needed for our case Transportation and other expenses related to court appearances Basic household expenses while we work through this difficult time

Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a difference. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your support, and for keeping our family in your thoughts during this challenging chapter. Your kindness and generosity give us hope as we continue fighting to protect our family and seek the legal help we need.



