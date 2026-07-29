Help Our Family Rebuild After Workshop Fire

Less than a month after losing my grandfather, my family is facing another devastating loss. My parents' workshop, where my dad runs his programming consulting business and manufactures products for Scare Innovations, burned down completely on May 4th. Everything inside is gone. 3D printers, computers, and $60,000 in product they'd committed to deliver. There will not be an insurance payout. This means my dad can't work. His programming clients are left without support. Orders people are counting on won't be fulfilled. We're raising $10,000 to replace the equipment my dad needs to get back to work and help us fulfill our commitments to customers. Every donation moves my family toward rebuilding. Thank you for any help you can offer.



