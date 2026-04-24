Help Our Family Rebuild After an Unimaginable Trag

Our family is facing one of the most difficult seasons of our lives, and we are humbly asking for help.

Recently, my husband became the victim of a violent stabbing that left him hospitalized with serious injuries. As he fights to recover, our family has been left struggling emotionally, physically, and financially. What started as a traumatic event has turned our entire world upside down.

While focusing on his recovery, we have also been faced with overwhelming financial burdens. Medical expenses, daily living costs, transportation needs, and the loss of stability have made it incredibly difficult to provide for our family during this crisis.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward helping us cover essential expenses, support my husband’s recovery, and keep our family afloat during this challenging time. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story with your friends, family, and community would mean just as much.

We know times are hard for many people, and we are deeply grateful for every prayer, donation, message, and share. Your kindness gives us hope and reminds us that we are not facing this battle alone.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with our family during this difficult journey.

With love and gratitude,

The Greene Family