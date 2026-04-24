Help Our Family please

My house has black mold, and it's affecting all of us. My wife, my son, and I are staying with family right now, and it's tearing us apart. We're all sick from it.





On top of that, my truck is broken down, there's no power in half the house because of an outdated breaker box, and we can't get the breakers we need. There are pipe leaks, and the bathroom is falling in. We also have three dogs, two cats, and a rabbit that we're trying to care for through all of this.





I'm 21, and I just wanted to give my family a good life. Right now, everything feels like it's hitting hard, and I need help getting us out of this situation and back home where we can be together. Your support would mean so much to us.