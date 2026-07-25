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Help Our Family Overcome Years of Hardship

Goal$9,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKandice Brown

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kandice Brown

Help Our Family Overcome Years of Hardship

Help Our Family Overcome Years of Hardship

I never imagined I would be in a position where I had to ask for help, but today I am setting my pride aside for my family.

In 2021, our lives changed forever.

A driver traveling approximately 70 miles per hour T- our vehicle without ever touching the brakes. The responding officer told us we were lucky to be alive. We walked away thankful, never realizing that my husband, Jeremy, had suffered a fractured spine.

That one moment changed the course of our lives.

Jeremy was no longer able to drive a truck, which meant he lost the career that supported our family. For the next three years, he was unable to work while enduring doctor appointments, treatments, and ultimately two spinal surgeries. During that time, we were raising a newborn, and I carried the entire financial burden alone while trying to keep a roof over our family's heads.

To give Jeremy a chance at getting his life back, we paid more than $13,000 out of pocket for his surgeries. By the grace of God, those surgeries were successful, and after three long years, he was finally able to return to work.

We thought the hardest part was behind us.

But while we were fighting to survive, the bills kept piling up.

At the same time, we opened our home to Jeremy's sons when they needed a safe place to live. Protecting them meant going through expensive custody proceedings because there was never a question—we would do whatever it took to keep our children safe.

Today, we are a family of eight, working hard every day to provide for our six children. We aren't asking anyone to rescue us. We have both returned to work and are doing everything we can to rebuild our lives.

Unfortunately, the financial hardship from those years has caught up with us.

A third-party debt collector is now suing us for $7,854.16. If they succeed, they intend to garnish Jeremy's wages. After everything we've fought through, losing part of our income could put us right back into a financial crisis and make it difficult to keep up with our mortgage, utilities, groceries, and the everyday needs of our children.

We have exhausted every option we know.

That is why we are humbly asking for help.

Every dollar donated will go directly toward resolving this lawsuit and helping our family regain financial stability. No donation is too small. Even if you are unable to give, sharing our story with others would mean more than you know.

For the last several years, we've faced one hardship after another. Through it all, we've never given up. We've kept fighting for our family, for our children, and for the future we believe God still has planned for us.

If you feel led to help, please know that your kindness will make a real difference in the lives of six children and two parents who are simply trying to keep moving forward.

Thank you for reading our story, for your prayers, for your generosity, and for giving our family hope during one of the hardest seasons of our lives.

May God bless you.


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