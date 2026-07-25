Help Our Family Overcome a Financial Crisis

Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters,

My name is Mona and I am reaching out with humility and hope during one of the most difficult periods our family has ever faced.

For many years, I have worked hard to provide for my family and meet every financial responsibility. Like many others, I believed that dedication, perseverance, and honest work would always be enough. Unfortunately, unexpected circumstances have placed us under overwhelming financial pressure.

We are currently struggling with significant debts, monthly loan obligations, and living expenses that have become impossible to manage. At the same time, uncertainty surrounding my employment has created additional stress and fear about our future. Despite doing everything we can to stay on top of our responsibilities, we are now at a point where we need help.

Asking for assistance is not easy. This decision came only after exhausting every option available to us. Our goal is not to avoid our responsibilities, but to give our family the chance to regain financial stability, keep a roof over our heads, and continue moving forward with dignity.

Every contribution—no matter the amount—will go directly toward essential expenses such as:

Monthly loan repayments Rent and household necessities Food and daily living expenses Essential bills while we work to recover financially

If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, and community would mean just as much. Every share helps us reach someone who may be able to offer support.

We remain hopeful that brighter days are ahead. I am committed to continuing to work hard, seek every available opportunity, and rebuild our family’s financial future. Your kindness, generosity, and encouragement will help us through this incredibly challenging chapter.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you are able to provide. Your compassion gives our family hope when we need it most.

With sincere gratitude,

Mona and Family



