GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Our Family Overcome a Financial Crisis

Goal₱500,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created byIsni Mona Asama

Fundraiser funds will be received by Isni Mona Asama

Help Our Family Overcome a Financial Crisis

Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters,

My name is Mona and I am reaching out with humility and hope during one of the most difficult periods our family has ever faced.

For many years, I have worked hard to provide for my family and meet every financial responsibility. Like many others, I believed that dedication, perseverance, and honest work would always be enough. Unfortunately, unexpected circumstances have placed us under overwhelming financial pressure.

We are currently struggling with significant debts, monthly loan obligations, and living expenses that have become impossible to manage. At the same time, uncertainty surrounding my employment has created additional stress and fear about our future. Despite doing everything we can to stay on top of our responsibilities, we are now at a point where we need help.

Asking for assistance is not easy. This decision came only after exhausting every option available to us. Our goal is not to avoid our responsibilities, but to give our family the chance to regain financial stability, keep a roof over our heads, and continue moving forward with dignity.

Every contribution—no matter the amount—will go directly toward essential expenses such as:

  1. Monthly loan repayments
  2. Rent and household necessities
  3. Food and daily living expenses
  4. Essential bills while we work to recover financially

If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, and community would mean just as much. Every share helps us reach someone who may be able to offer support.

We remain hopeful that brighter days are ahead. I am committed to continuing to work hard, seek every available opportunity, and rebuild our family’s financial future. Your kindness, generosity, and encouragement will help us through this incredibly challenging chapter.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you are able to provide. Your compassion gives our family hope when we need it most.

With sincere gratitude,

Mona and Family


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve