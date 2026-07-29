Help Our Family Open Tonys 2 Go

Our family is stepping out in faith and working to open our very own place — Tony’s 2 Go. ❤️





We’ve been given an opportunity that we truly believe is from God, and we said YES.





We have already secured a location here in our community and have been putting in the work behind the scenes to bring this vision to life. From paying rent, getting insurance, and preparing the space, we’ve invested everything we can to get started.





Now we’re in the final stretch — covering equipment, permits, and the last pieces needed to open our doors.





Like many small family businesses, the startup costs add up quickly. We are doing everything we can on our own, but we also know that sometimes it takes a community.





If you feel led to support us, whether through a donation or simply sharing this page, it would truly mean so much to our family.





Every contribution, no matter the size, helps us take one step closer to opening and serving our community.





This is more than just a business for us — it’s something we are building for our family’s future and something we hope will bless others as well.





Thank you for believing in us, praying for us, and supporting our journey. 🙏





“Tony’s 2 Go” — Coming Soon



