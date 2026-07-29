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Help our family of seven!

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLydia Allday

Help our family of seven!


Asking for help is not something that comes naturally to us, but after much prayer and careful consideration, we are reaching out in faith and humility. We are a family of seven—two parents, four young children, and mother who lives with us—and we are working toward a dream that means everything to us: purchasing our first home.

We currently rely on a single income while raising four children and caring for a disabled parent. We work hard, budget carefully, and save whenever possible. However, like many families, the rising cost of rent continues to make it difficult to build the savings needed for a home. Month after month, a large portion of our income goes toward housing costs, leaving less opportunity to move closer to homeownership.

We have explored traditional financing options, but the amount of debt required would place significant strain on our family and make it harder to provide for our children’s needs and care for our family member. We are not looking for luxury—only a safe, stable home where our family can thrive together.

A home would provide security, stability, and a lasting foundation for our children. It would also offer a more consistent and supportive environment for our mother.

Most importantly, homeownership would allow us to invest in our family’s future rather than continually facing the challenges of rising housing costs. Through it all, we trust God’s guidance and provision, and we are grateful for every step forward.

Every donation will help us move closer to the goal of purchasing our first home and reducing the financial barriers that stand in the way. Your support will help us build the savings needed to create a stable home for our family.

If you are unable to give, we would be deeply grateful for your prayers and for sharing our story with others.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Whether you donate, pray, or share your kindness and encouragement mean so much to us. We are grateful for the support of our community and for everyone who chooses to walk alongside us on this journey.

Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and your belief in the importance of family, faith, and hope.


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