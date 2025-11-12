GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Our Family of Four Save Our Home and Get Bac

Goal$5,213 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBryce Merchant

Help Our Family of Four Save Our Home and Get Bac

Our Story

Hi everyone,

​We are reaching out to our community during one of the most difficult times our family has ever faced. We are a family of four, including two sweet little ones who depend on us for everything.

​We have always believed in working hard to provide for our children. Right now, we are putting in long hours and doing everything we can, but the income from our current jobs simply isn't enough to keep up with basic living expenses. Despite our best efforts, we have fallen further and further behind financially.

​Where We Stand Right Now

We are now at a critical breaking point: we are behind on our payments and facing the immediate loss of our home.

​As parents, the thought of losing the roof over our children's heads is terrifying. We are actively searching for better-paying jobs so we can build a stable, long-term future, but right now, we urgently need a bridge to keep our family housed while we work to make that transition.

​How Your Support Helps

We are raising funds to help us pull through this immediate crisis. Every dollar donated will go directly toward:

​Catching up on housing payments to stop eviction/loss of our home and keep our little ones safe.

​Paying overdue utility bills so our children have light, heat, and basic necessities.

​Covering essential family expenses while we secure higher-paying employment.

​Other Ways to Help

If you aren't in a position to donate, we completely understand. Sharing our story with your friends, family, or on social media is a huge help and means more than words can say.

​Thank you so much for your kindness, your prayers, and your support during this time.

​God bless you, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

​With love and gratitude,

From our little family. 🙏




Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God.

Hebrews 13:16

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Community
OpenCare
Raised: $325 USD
Goal: $150,000 USD
OpenCare

"Lord, I commit this project and campaign to You. As it says in 2 Corinthians 9:8, I pray for Your abundant blessing over this work. Provide every res...

Loading...

Education
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees
Raised: $1,039 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees

I am raising funds to support 20 hardworking and talented students who are pursuing their education but come from families that are unable to provide...

Loading...

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

My name is Darlene Orvieto and I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire an...

Loading...

Memorial
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,445 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

UPDATE 8.27-- Mitch entered into eternal rest.Please continue supporting & uplifting in prayer my aunt Brenda, his children, grandchildren and man...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $11,050 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve