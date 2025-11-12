Help Our Family of Four Save Our Home and Get Bac

Our Story

Hi everyone,

​We are reaching out to our community during one of the most difficult times our family has ever faced. We are a family of four, including two sweet little ones who depend on us for everything.

​We have always believed in working hard to provide for our children. Right now, we are putting in long hours and doing everything we can, but the income from our current jobs simply isn't enough to keep up with basic living expenses. Despite our best efforts, we have fallen further and further behind financially.

​Where We Stand Right Now

We are now at a critical breaking point: we are behind on our payments and facing the immediate loss of our home.

​As parents, the thought of losing the roof over our children's heads is terrifying. We are actively searching for better-paying jobs so we can build a stable, long-term future, but right now, we urgently need a bridge to keep our family housed while we work to make that transition.

​How Your Support Helps

We are raising funds to help us pull through this immediate crisis. Every dollar donated will go directly toward:

​Catching up on housing payments to stop eviction/loss of our home and keep our little ones safe.

​Paying overdue utility bills so our children have light, heat, and basic necessities.

​Covering essential family expenses while we secure higher-paying employment.

​Other Ways to Help

If you aren't in a position to donate, we completely understand. Sharing our story with your friends, family, or on social media is a huge help and means more than words can say.

​Thank you so much for your kindness, your prayers, and your support during this time.

​God bless you, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

​With love and gratitude,

From our little family. 🙏













Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God.

Hebrews 13:16