Help Our Family of Five Find a Home

My family and I are reaching out with humble hearts to ask for your help.

We are a family of five, and we are currently living in a one-room cabin on my in-laws' property. While we are incredibly grateful to have a place to stay, this living situation is extremely difficult for our family, especially for our 16-year-old daughter, who uses a wheelchair and has special accessibility needs.

As parents, our greatest wish is to provide our daughter with a safe, comfortable, and accessible home where she can have the space and dignity she deserves. We want a place where she can move around safely, where our family can have room to live together, and where we can finally have the stability of a home we can call our own.

We are working hard to make that dream a reality, but we need help with the down payment for a home that will meet our family's needs.

Our goal is to raise $50,000 toward a down payment. Every donation, no matter how small, will bring us one step closer to giving our daughter and our family a safe and accessible place to call home.

If you are not able to donate, we completely understand. Sharing our fundraiser with your friends, family, churches, and community would mean just as much to us.

Asking for help is not easy, but we are doing it because we want to give our daughter the safe and stable home she deserves. We are so grateful for anyone who takes the time to read our story, share our fundraiser, pray for our family, or contribute.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for helping us work toward a home of our own. Your kindness could change our family's life.