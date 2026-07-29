Help our family of 4 through a financial hardship

We are a small family in the New River Valley that have come in to a really difficult financial situation. After a difficult birth and emergency C-Section God was so faithful and he helped us deliver a health baby girl. However, I really struggled during recovery and my husband did his best to take care of me while running his company full time. I'm happy to report that baby girl and I are both healthy but my husband's company never made a full recovery. He has struggled to keep up with the licensing and fees owed to the state and the federal government. We are behind on our bills and short rent every month. We are asking for help because it has been almost a full year without income from his company and we don't know how much longer we can continue like this. We have faith that God will provide. I know he sees our needs and what little money we get we tithe from and pray for help and for clients for his business that once was thriving. We are asking our community for a little help to catch up on the bills and fees we owe just to stay afloat and so that he can keep his company running. Any little bit helps.