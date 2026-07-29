Help our family of 3 get new housing

My name is Emily. I'm a mother and wife to an amazing husband and 9 month old little boy. Over the last month we have discovered that our landlord has been operating and renting without proper licensure and permits including lead certificates and the property is severely run down and unsafe in many areas. By helping us raise these funds you will help us secure new housing by way of deposit and any other moving costs associated with it we do have a property we go look at on Wednesday May 27th both safer and bigger to accommodate our family and would love to be able to secure it.