Help Our Family Move to Our Property

Our family of five is facing a tight timeline. The property we're renting is being sold, and we need to move out soon. We own land where we want to place a mobile home, but we're not ready to move there yet.





Right now, we need storage units to hold our belongings while we transition. This will give us the time and space we need to find the right mobile home to fit our family and get it set up on our property.





Your support would help us cover the cost of storage so we can move out on schedule and keep our family's things safe during this in-between time. Thank you for standing with us.