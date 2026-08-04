Help Our Family Move and Settle in Anchorage

I'm 74 years old and live in Anchorage with my daughter and four grandchildren. Our combined income is under $4,000 a month and we're facing an unexpected move at the end of this month.





Our rent has increased drastically, a 3-bedroom apartment in our neighborhood now costs $2,500 a month or more, up from our current $1,600. We need help covering the deposit for a new place, which will be around $2,500. We also need assistance with a U-Haul, packing supplies, storage, and help with the physical move itself.





On top of the move, my car broke down and needs repairs. We're also struggling to cover food and household essentials as we go through this transition.





I sincerely appreciate any assistance to help us get moved and settled. Your support would mean so much to our family during this difficult time.