Help Our Family Lay Two Angels to Rest

In what feels like the blink of an eye, our family has suffered two heartbreaking losses — my grandmother on 5/4/26 and my 20-year-old nephew, Angel, 5/13/26





We are devastated, emotionally overwhelmed, and now facing the financial burden of memorial and funeral expenses while trying to process unimaginable grief.





Our grandmother was the heart of our family, a woman who gave love, wisdom, and strength to generations. And Angel, our forever 20 King, was full of life, love, humor, and a future we thought we still had time to watch unfold.





Losing them so close together has shaken our entire family. No family is ever truly prepared for this kind of pain or expense.





We are humbly asking for help laying both of our loved ones to rest with dignity, peace, and love. Any donation, prayer, or share means more than words can explain during this difficult time.





Thank you for helping us honor their lives and support our grieving family. 🤍🕊️