Help Our Family Keep Our Motel Room

I didn't think I'd be asking for help like this, but I really need it right now.





On July 20th, I was in a bad accident that left me injured and in pain. It took away my mode of transportation, but I kept walking 2 miles to and from work anyway because bills don't stop coming just because you hit a snag. I was managing to keep us afloat.





About 2 weeks ago, the line at our work site was completely canceled and shut down. I used my last check to pay for one more week of our motel room and to get groceries for my family. Our checkout time is this Friday, September 4th at 11am.





Right now, the motel room is $350 a week. I've exhausted all other resources trying to get help with no luck. Your support would mean so much to us as we work through this. Thank you for standing with my family and may God bless you abundantly in every aspect of life.