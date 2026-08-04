Help Our Family Keep Our Home

My name is Edgar, and my family is facing one of the most difficult times we've ever experienced. After losing my job unexpectedly, we're at risk of foreclosure on our home. On top of this, I'm the primary caregiver for my wife, who has epilepsy, and my son, who has autism. The stress and uncertainty have been overwhelming, but I'm doing everything I can to keep our family together and provide the support they need.





The funds raised will help us catch up on our mortgage payments and cover related expenses. This support will help us avoid losing our home and give us the stability we need to focus on my wife's health and my son's care.





I'm deeply grateful for any help you can offer. Your support means everything to us during this challenging time.