Help Our Family Keep Our Home

My name is Andreas, and I am reaching out with hope during the most difficult time our family has ever faced.

We are a family caring for our 14-year-old daughter, Areti, who has a severe form of autism. She requires constant care and support every day. Because of her needs, our ability to work and earn a stable income has been greatly affected.

After years of doing everything we could to keep up with our financial obligations, we are now facing the possibility of losing our home. The bank has started the final stages of the foreclosure process, and we are running out of time.

Our home is more than a building. It is the only stable and familiar environment our daughter has ever known. For a child with severe autism, losing that safe space would be devastating.

We are asking for your kindness and support. Every €1 donation brings us one step closer to protecting our home and giving our daughter the stability she needs.

If you are unable to donate, sharing our story with others would mean just as much to us.