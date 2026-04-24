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Help our Family Keep our Forever Home

Goal$85,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDestiny Smole

Help our Family Keep our Forever Home

elp Us Save the Home We Spent 15 Years Building


My name is Ryan Goforth and my wife’s name is Destiny. We have 5 children Broly -20 Kenadi -19 Linda —18 Nathaniel 16 Lucas -14 Our 3 oldest children are enrolled in collage, 2 of them we are paying for their admission. We never imagined we would be asking for help to save the home my family has spent years paying for, improving, and building with our own hands.


For nearly 15 years, my family has lived in this home under what we believed was a rent-to-own agreement. During that time, we made monthly payments, made a final lump-sum payment, and invested enormous amounts of labor, materials, and money into the property because we truly believed this would become our permanent family home. However we were naive and did not receive a copy of the rent to own agreement , After we paid off our home the sellers claimed we were renters and are now trying to STEAL back the house we turned into a home .


My husband and I own a remodeling and construction business, so all of the work was done by us personally. Over the years we replaced flooring and subfloors, remodeled bathrooms, updated plumbing and electrical, installed cabinets and countertops, repaired structural issues, landscaped the property, planted trees, and transformed this house into a home for our children.


Tim and Amy refused to sign over the property and in 2025 they filed for eviction on us! We proved to the JP that we were not just renters however due to the fact we do not have the original rent to own agreement, we felt the court would side with them, and we didn’t want to risk losing our home so we took the deal they offered. 


Tim and Amy have agreed to allow us to keep the home if we can come up with $85,000 within 90 days from may 28 , 2026 If we cannot raise the money in time, my family will have to leave the only home we have known for years.


After everything we have already invested into this property — financially, physically, and emotionally — we are doing everything we can to avoid losing it.


We are hardworking people, not wealthy people. We have always tried to solve our problems through hard work and perseverance, but this situation has become bigger than what we can handle alone.


The money raised will go directly toward:


The agreed $85,000 payment to keep our home

Protecting our family from displacement

Giving our children stability and a safe place to continue calling home


This is not just a house to us. It represents nearly 15 years of memories, sacrifice, hard work, and hope for our family’s future.


Not only did we remodel the inside of our forever home we completely turned our yard into a beautiful personal botanical garden!!! It would be devastating for us to leave the home we worked so hard to build, the home all 5 of our kids grew up in!

please find me on Facebook ( Destiny Smole) to see our our beautiful piece of paradise


If you are able to donate, share this fundraiser, or simply pray for our family, we would be deeply grateful. Every single contribution helps move us closer to keeping our home and preventing our family from losing everything we worked so hard to build. And if you have any questions about our story please reach out to me personally and I would be happy to answer any questions you have , or provide any documentation to prove my story to you!


Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting our family during one of the most difficult times of our lives.

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