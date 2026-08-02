Help Our Family Honor Cameron

On August 6, 2026, my sister's youngest son, Cameron, took his own life after a long mental health struggle. He was only 24 years old. He was such a kind and loving person but unfortunately he was struggling with demons that he couldn't fight anymore.





This unexpected tragedy has left my sister, Carol, facing funeral costs and loss of income from needing to take time away from work. She is grieving the loss of her son while trying to manage these immediate financial pressures. I am trying to help her as much as I possibly can so that she can take the time she needs to grieve, without worrying about anything else. As we all know funerals are not cheap by any means. Anyone that could possibly help donate or at least share this, would be helping greatly. I would love for my sister, Carol, to not have to be worried about how she's going to pay for all of this.





Thank you for standing with us as we honor Cameron's memory. All funds will be used for funeral expenses and for loss of work.