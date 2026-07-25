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Help our family get to Tokyo for treatment

Goal$180,000 USD
Raised$852 USD

Fundraiser created byMichelle Anderson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Michelle Anderson

Help our family get to Tokyo for treatment

Our family has been suffering with long Covid right from the very beginning of the pandemic. My husband, son, and I all have symptoms. These symptoms were minimal at first, and then all three of us have gotten progressively worse over time. Our symptoms flare and get worse when the Covid vaccines come out each year and when we are around someone who is vaccinated. None of us have had a Covid vaccine. These are some of our symptoms collectively: headaches, fatigue, trouble exercising, stomach cramps, nausea, chronic on/off vomiting, heart pounding, neuropathy, feeling hot/cold, bladder issues, eye and ear inflammation, AFib, sleeping problems, severe depression, brain fog, anxiety, memory issues, mast cell, and cytokine storm.


Ivermectin helps, and we have tried many supplements for spike protein detox. My son and I went from being bedbound to mostly housebound. The Ivermectin and supplements are not helping enough anymore. Our healing has stalled, and in some cases is getting worse. Some symptoms are at a dangerous level. The first picture above shows my son and me after a simple walk to an easy to reach waterfall. We want to go hiking on hard trails again like we used to be able to do.


We heard about the McCairn Edogawa treatment protocol at Edogawa Hospital in Tokyo from other patients who are seeing a huge improvement in their symptoms. These are patients with long Covid and Covid vaccine injury. There is clinical evidence of a reduction in spike protein, autoantibodies, and amyloid fibrin microclots with this protocol. We sent our blood samples to Dr. Kevin McCairn PhD. He told us we all have a severe amount of amyloid fibrin microclots in our blood. The second picture above (scroll to the right) shows a macro clot (next size up from a microclot) that Dr. McCairn identified in my husband's blood sample.


Edogawa Hospital is the only place in the world doing these two treatments together: First, Double Filtration Plasma Apheresis/Adsorption (DFPA) which uses your own plasma for safety reasons and second, Stem Cell Growth Factors (SGF) which repairs the vascular system. Both these treatments improve the body's oxygen flow.


The cost of the treatments is $60,000 per person (four sets of treatments each costing $15,000). For the three of us that would be $180,000. This does not include international travel, lodging, etc. We want to finally get our lives back and be able to easily leave the house again.


In 1987 an 18-year-old named Mike Hayes from Illinois wanted help paying for his college tuition. He asked 2.8 million people through a syndicated newspaper column to each send just a penny. He received over the needed $28,000 and graduated debt free. Similarly, I'm asking 32,500 people to just give six dollars each (includes payment processing fees of 2.7% + $0.30 per donation). We shouldn't have to sell our futures after having over six years already robbed from us.


Please share this far and wide. Please give six dollars. It wouldn't take long to do. Please pray for us. Thank you!



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