Help Our Family Get Reliable Transportation

We are a family of seven going through an incredibly difficult time. Recently, we were involved in a car accident that left us without one of our main sources of transportation.





For our family, having a reliable vehicle isn't a luxury, it's a necessity. Mom depends on her car to get to work every day and help provide for our family. Without dependable transportation, everything has become much harder. Getting to work, taking care of the us kids, getting to appointments, school, groceries, and managing everyday responsibilities has become a constant challenge.





We are asking for help to cover the cost of repairing the damaged vehicle and, if it cannot be safely repaired, putting those funds toward purchasing a reliable vehicle for Mom to get to and from work.





Any amount, no matter how small, would mean so much to our family right now. Thank you for standing with us.