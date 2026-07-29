Help our family get back on the road

Hello i usually don't do this but we have came to a problem we really need help with. We are a family of 7 now as of January but About 2 years ago we had a suv and the transmission went out on it so we couldn’t afford the payment and to pay to get it fixed so we had to let it get repossessed. Then about October of 24 we were able to get a small car because we had very little to put down and it was all we could get approved for witch stopped our family outings due to us not being able to fit 4 kids at the time and 2 adults in a 5 seater car. With taxes this year we purchased a suv with all of our taxes so we had a nice family car. We got about 18 miles from the dealership and the timing chain went out on the motor but since we bought it out right the dealership wont do anything to help ( dealership is in different state) we have gotten a quote on getting it fixed we just need help getting the money up so we are able to get our family car up and running. If anyone is able to help it would be such a blessing to my family. Thank you all