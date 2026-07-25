Help Our Family Get Back on the Road.

There are few things more difficult than asking for help, but life has a way of humbling us when we least expect it.

Recently, my husband's vehicle—our family's primary vehicle—was totaled in an accident. Although insurance paid off the remaining balance on our loan, the settlement wasn't enough to purchase another reliable vehicle. In a matter of moments, we went from having dependable transportation to facing an uncertain future.

For our family, a vehicle is more than just a way to get around. I own a small cleaning business, and my ability to provide for our family depends on getting to my clients' homes. Since the accident, I've had to rearrange appointments and worry about how I'll continue earning an income while we try to recover.

We've faced difficult seasons before and have always done everything we could to keep moving forward. We're doing that again now, but this setback has left us needing a helping hand.

Our goal is not to buy a new car. Just a safe, reliable vehicle that will allow our family to get to work and appointments and help us regain our independence.

We're hoping to raise enough money to purchase a safe, dependable vehicle so I can continue working, supporting my family, and getting our lives back on track. Every donation—no matter the amount—brings us one step closer to that goal. And if you're unable to give, simply sharing our fundraiser would mean more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any kindness you're able to show. Your support gives our family hope that we'll get through this challenge, just as we've made it through others.