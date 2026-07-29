Help Our Family Get Back on the Road

Since April, our family has been without a vehicle, and it's been really hard. I'm a teacher raising five kids, and we live paycheck to paycheck. Without a car, we've missed doctor appointments and fallen behind on bills.





I'm raising money to help us get another vehicle and pay down some credit debt. A reliable car would make such a difference, it would let us get to the appointments we need, handle everyday life, and help us catch up a bit.





Thank you for considering our family. Your support would mean so much to us right now.