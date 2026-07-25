Help Our Family Get Back on Our Feet

Hi, my name is Joseph Wilson, and I'm reaching out because my family is going through one of the hardest times we've ever faced.





My wife and I are raising a family of five, including two teenagers and our 2-year-old. Recently, my wife lost her job, and since then we've been struggling to keep up with our monthly bills. Despite doing everything we can, we've fallen behind.





Right now, we're three months behind on our mortgage, our power bill is due, and with school starting back, we're also trying to find a way to buy school supplies for our children. It's heartbreaking not knowing how we're going to make ends meet while trying to give our kids the stability they deserve.





Asking for help isn't easy, but we've reached a point where we can't do this alone. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward catching up on our mortgage, keeping our utilities on, and making sure our children have what they need for school.





If you're unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser with others would mean just as much.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any kindness, support, or prayers you can offer. We truly appreciate every bit of help as we work to get back on our feet.





God bless,





Joseph Wilson & Family