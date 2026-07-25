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Help Our Family Get Back Home Before School Starts

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDeborahlyn Wells

Fundraiser funds will be received by Deborahlyn Wells

Help Our Family Get Back Home Before School Starts


Asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do. I've always believed in helping others whenever I could, and I never imagined I would be the one asking for support. But today, I'm asking because of my children.

My husband and I are the parents of four amazing children, two of whom have special needs. Right now, our family has been displaced from our home because of severe roof damage that has caused extensive damage inside our house. Until the repairs are completed, we're living in two hotel rooms, waiting and hoping that we can return home before school begins on August 12.

Our children miss their bedrooms, their routines, and the comfort of being home. They simply want their lives back.

Our family has faced many challenges over the years. I am incredibly grateful to be celebrating 20 years as a kidney transplant recipient, a gift that has allowed me to continue raising my family. My husband became disabled after suffering several chemical exposure incidents and a broken back while working as a railroad engineer. Because of our disabilities, we live on a fixed disability income.

We filed a claim with our homeowner's insurance, and while the claim has been approved, the insurance payment also requires our mortgage servicer's endorsement before the repair funds can be released. Unfortunately, this process has delayed getting the repairs started while our family remains displaced. Our mortgage has changed hands multiple times over the years, making the situation even more difficult to navigate.

Our immediate goal is to repair the roof and restore the inside of our home so our children can return to a safe, stable place to live.

We are spending approximately, $8,000.00 of our own income a month. Our mortgage company is holding insurance checks for 180 days and the insurance company has been great in paying the amount to have the repairs fixed. When the money is released, leave your information in a private message and we will gladly pay you back. We can put half down from our savings to start the repairs we just need the difference to complete the repairs. 

If you feel led to help, any donation—no matter the amount—will go directly toward getting our family back home. If you're unable to donate, we completely understand. We would be deeply grateful if you would share our story, keep our family in your prayers, or simply send positive thoughts our way.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, encouragement, prayers, and support mean more than words can express. We are holding on to hope that, with God's grace and the generosity of others, our children will be back in their home where they belong.

From our family to yours, thank you, and God bless.


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