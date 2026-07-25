Help Our Family Fix Our Vehicles

My name is Shawn, and I'm married with three wonderful kids. My wife works as a cook for our local school, and I'm the custodial director there. I work year-round, and my wife works during the school year and picks up extra hours when she can.





This past year has been rough. Both of our vehicles broke down, and our air conditioning went out at the same time. We had to make a tough choice and use our savings to buy a couple of window air conditioners to keep our family comfortable.





Now we need help getting our vehicles fixed so we can reliably get back and forth to work. We aren't looking for a handout, just a helping hand to get through this. We're grateful for whatever support you're able to give. Thank you for standing with our family. God bless.