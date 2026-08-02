Help Our Family Fix Our Second Car

We're a family of four struggling to get by right now. I work full time, and my husband is between jobs, so we're living check to check and falling behind on bills. On top of that, we're down to one car, which makes it really hard to get ourselves and our 16-year-old daughter to work and school.





Our second car has a timing chain issue that needs to be fixed. Getting that car back on the road would make such a difference for us, it would help us manage our schedules and get everyone where they need to be.





We're grateful for any support. Thank you, and God bless.