Help Our Family Find Safe Housing

Our family, my partner and I with our two small children, needs to move out of our current living space. The conditions have become uninhabitable, and we can no longer stay there safely with our kids.





We're raising funds to help us secure a new place where our family can live safely and comfortably. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us closer to making this move happen.





Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time. Your support means everything to our family.