Help Our Family Find Reliable Transportation

Letter from David & Krystal:





Hello everyone,





I am asking you to please consider helping a family that has been an incredible blessing to so many—including my wife and me.





When my mother passed away in 2014, Danette stepped into our lives in a way she never had to. She loved my brother and me like we were her own, helped us through our schooling, encouraged us through our grief, and played a significant role in helping us graduate and get our first jobs. Her kindness and selfless love changed our lives, and I will never forget what she did for us.





Over the years, we've watched Danette and her boys work harder than just about anyone we know, only to be buried by one devastating vehicle repair after another. Just when it seemed they might finally get ahead, another breakdown would wipe out what little progress they had made. Even after enduring the heartbreaking loss of her marriage, they refused to give up. They kept trusting God, kept working, and kept pressing forward. Today, they find themselves facing another terrifying season—one that threatens the transportation they depend on to care for their family, earn a living, and simply move forward with hope.





If God places it on your heart, please consider making a donation. No gift is too small, and every contribution will make a meaningful difference. If you're unable to give, please share this fundraiser and keep the Short Family in your prayers.





Thank you for helping a family that has spent so much of their lives helping others.





David & Krystal Delgado









Letter from Danette and her sons:





There comes a point when you’ve exhausted every option you know, and all that is left is the humility to ask for help.





This fundraiser was not our first plan. It wasn’t even our tenth.





Today, our older family van has suffered major engine failure and is no longer practical to repair. We also have my son’s older truck, but after investing thousands of dollars into repairs, it continues to have serious mechanical problems and an uncertain future. Once again, our family is relying on the incredible generosity of a church member family, who have graciously loaned us their family vehicle so we can continue getting to work, attending church, caring for our family, keeping medical appointments, buying groceries, and simply living our daily lives while we prayerfully seek a lasting solution. Their kindness has carried us farther than words can express, and we will always be grateful for the love they have shown us.





For more than two years, our family has lived through what has felt like an endless cycle of vehicle breakdowns, costly repairs, and stressful uncertainty. We repaired, borrowed, prayed, worked, and stretched every dollar we could, believing each new repair or next step would finally bring the stability our family had been praying for. Time after time, we hoped we had reached the end of the road, only to find ourselves facing another breakdown, another unexpected expense, and another difficult decision.





We accepted help when it was graciously offered, and we continued doing everything we knew to do before ever asking others to come alongside us. Today, we find ourselves at the end of those options. We have reached a place where we can no longer solve this on our own.





Throughout these difficult years, my sons and I have continued working together to provide for our family with the opportunities God has placed before us. By His grace, we have been able to pay our bills and continue moving forward, but the repeated cost of major vehicle repairs has steadily consumed every reserve we worked so hard to build. Rather than giving up, we have continued trusting God, working diligently, and taking each day as it comes. Every step has reminded us that even in difficult seasons, there is purpose in persevering and trusting Him one day at a time.





After much prayer and wise counsel, we have made the difficult decision to pursue a dependable new family vehicle with a manufacturer’s warranty. This is not because we are looking for something new or luxurious. It is because after years of uncertainty, repeated breakdowns, and thousands of dollars in repairs, we have come to believe that continuing to invest in aging vehicles is no longer the most responsible path for our family.





While purchasing another used vehicle would cost less initially, our recent experience has shown us how quickly one major mechanical failure can erase those savings and leave our family in the very same situation again. We believe that a dependable vehicle backed by a manufacturer’s warranty is the wisest long-term stewardship of any generosity God provides through this campaign.





Our hope is that a dependable vehicle with warranty coverage will provide something we have not experienced in a very long time—a measure of stability and peace of mind.





More than anything, we long to leave behind the constant cycle of uncertainty and devote our time and energy to faithfully caring for our family, continuing our work, serving others, and investing in the future instead of constantly wondering when the next major repair will bring everything to a halt.





Asking for help has not been our first choice. It has been our last.





If you feel led to partner with our family, every gift—large or small—will help us move one step closer to dependable transportation. Your generosity will not simply provide a vehicle; it will help provide the reliable transportation our family needs to care for one another, meet our daily responsibilities, continue working, and move forward with greater stability.





If you are unable to give, we completely understand. We would be deeply grateful for your prayers and for sharing our campaign with others.





Above all, we give all glory and gratitude to God. Looking back, we can see His faithful hand carrying us through every season, often through the kindness and generosity of the people He has placed in our lives. We trust that He will continue to provide, and we are thankful to every person who becomes part of that provision.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story, to pray for our family, and to consider walking alongside us during this season.





With heartfelt gratitude,





Short Family

(Danette, Connor, Noah, & Asher)