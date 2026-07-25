Help Our Family Find a Stable Home

Help Our Family Secure a Safe Home





Hello, my name is Akinrotola Obatomi, and I am writing with a humble request for your support.





I am a Christian filmmaker and media missionary in Nigeria. My wife (Mary) and I have been blessed with a wonderful son (ChrisLike by name), and we are trusting God to provide a safe, stable home where our family can grow and where we can continue serving Him faithfully.





At this season of our lives, securing suitable accommodation has become one of our greatest needs. A stable home will give our family peace, security, and a place from which I can continue producing gospel films and Christian podcast content that encourage people in their walk with Christ.





We are raising ₦2,000,000 to help cover the cost of renting and setting up modest accommodation for our family.





If God places it on your heart to support us, no gift is too small. Every contribution brings us one step closer to providing a secure home for our family.





If you are unable to give, we would be grateful if you could pray for us and share this campaign with others.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. May God richly bless you and your family.





"And my God will supply every need of yours according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus." — Philippians 4:19





With gratitude,





Akinrotola Obatomi