GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Our Family Find a Safe Home After Toxic Mold

Goal$27,400 USD
Raised$6,625 USD

Fundraiser created byLisa Kellogg

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lisa Kellogg

Help Our Family Find a Safe Home After Toxic Mold

Dear Friends,


This is a story we never imagined we would have to tell.


Over the past several years, our family has been walking through a growing number of health challenges. After much prayer, many doctor visits, and trying to understand why we weren't getting better (especially our son), we recently had our home professionally inspected.


The results were devastating.


The inspection revealed significant mold contamination within our home. After reviewing the findings, it became clear that remaining in the house was no longer a safe option for our family's health. Our landlord has been compassionate throughout this process and has agreed to release us from our lease so we can relocate.


While we are grateful for that kindness, we now face the overwhelming task of starting over.


This isn't simply the cost of moving from one house to another. Because of the prolonged mold exposure, many of our belongings cannot safely come with us. Mattresses, pillows, upholstered furniture, pet items, and other porous belongings will need to be replaced. Many other possessions will require professional cleaning before they can safely enter a new home.


We're also facing the normal costs of relocating in Northern Virginia, where housing is extremely expensive. Security deposits, first month's rent, moving expenses, temporary storage, and replacing essential household items add up quickly.


We have intentionally prepared our budget as conservatively as possible. We are not looking to upgrade our belongings or replace everything with premium items. Our plan is to shop sales and purchase modest, practical replacements. We are replacing only those items that cannot safely be cleaned or reused.


Our estimated need is approximately $30,000, which includes:

  1. Housing costs (security deposit, first month's rent, and pet fees)
  2. Moving expenses and temporary storage
  3. Professional cleaning of salvageable belongings
  4. Mold inspection of new home (so we don't find ourselves in a similar situation)
  5. Replacement mattresses, bedding, and essential furniture
  6. Household necessities
  7. Clothing, shoes, and luggage
  8. Electronics cleaning
  9. Other basic household replacement items


As many of you know, our family has also been carrying significant medical expenses over the past several years. While we've been able to meet our regular monthly obligations, we simply don't have the emergency savings needed to absorb an unexpected move of this magnitude.


Even in the middle of this difficult season, we are not without hope. We have watched God provide time and time again—often through the generosity, prayers, and encouragement of His people. We believe He is still faithful, and we are trusting Him to lead us to a safe home where our family can heal and move forward.


More than anything, we ask for your prayers.


Please pray:

  1. That God would lead us to a safe, healthy home.
  2. That our family would experience healing and renewed strength.
  3. That the moving process would go smoothly.
  4. That God would provide every need according to His perfect timing.
  5. That we would continue to trust Him through every step of this journey.


If the Lord leads you to give financially, we would receive your gift with deep gratitude and humility. Every gift—large or small—helps us move one step closer to providing a safe home for our family.


Thank you for praying for us, encouraging us, and walking beside us during this unexpected season. We are deeply grateful for your love and support, and we look forward to sharing how God provides in the days ahead.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve