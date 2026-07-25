Help Our Family Find a Safe Home After Toxic Mold

Dear Friends,





This is a story we never imagined we would have to tell.





Over the past several years, our family has been walking through a growing number of health challenges. After much prayer, many doctor visits, and trying to understand why we weren't getting better (especially our son), we recently had our home professionally inspected.





The results were devastating.





The inspection revealed significant mold contamination within our home. After reviewing the findings, it became clear that remaining in the house was no longer a safe option for our family's health. Our landlord has been compassionate throughout this process and has agreed to release us from our lease so we can relocate.





While we are grateful for that kindness, we now face the overwhelming task of starting over.





This isn't simply the cost of moving from one house to another. Because of the prolonged mold exposure, many of our belongings cannot safely come with us. Mattresses, pillows, upholstered furniture, pet items, and other porous belongings will need to be replaced. Many other possessions will require professional cleaning before they can safely enter a new home.





We're also facing the normal costs of relocating in Northern Virginia, where housing is extremely expensive. Security deposits, first month's rent, moving expenses, temporary storage, and replacing essential household items add up quickly.





We have intentionally prepared our budget as conservatively as possible. We are not looking to upgrade our belongings or replace everything with premium items. Our plan is to shop sales and purchase modest, practical replacements. We are replacing only those items that cannot safely be cleaned or reused.





Our estimated need is approximately $30,000, which includes:

Housing costs (security deposit, first month's rent, and pet fees) Moving expenses and temporary storage Professional cleaning of salvageable belongings Mold inspection of new home (so we don't find ourselves in a similar situation) Replacement mattresses, bedding, and essential furniture Household necessities Clothing, shoes, and luggage Electronics cleaning Other basic household replacement items





As many of you know, our family has also been carrying significant medical expenses over the past several years. While we've been able to meet our regular monthly obligations, we simply don't have the emergency savings needed to absorb an unexpected move of this magnitude.





Even in the middle of this difficult season, we are not without hope. We have watched God provide time and time again—often through the generosity, prayers, and encouragement of His people. We believe He is still faithful, and we are trusting Him to lead us to a safe home where our family can heal and move forward.





More than anything, we ask for your prayers.





Please pray:

That God would lead us to a safe, healthy home. That our family would experience healing and renewed strength. That the moving process would go smoothly. That God would provide every need according to His perfect timing. That we would continue to trust Him through every step of this journey.





If the Lord leads you to give financially, we would receive your gift with deep gratitude and humility. Every gift—large or small—helps us move one step closer to providing a safe home for our family.





Thank you for praying for us, encouraging us, and walking beside us during this unexpected season. We are deeply grateful for your love and support, and we look forward to sharing how God provides in the days ahead.



