Help Our Family Find a Safe Home in 30 Days

Mom of 3 trying to move my family into a safer, more stable 3-bedroom home. Any support, shares, or prayers truly mean everything to us right now. 🤍

Hi everyone 🤍

This is honestly really hard for me to make because I’ve always tried to figure things out on my own, but right now I’m at a point where I truly need help getting my family into a better living situation.

Following a court hearing today, our family has been given a strict 4-week deadline to relocate. Because our landlord has repeatedly failed to address dangerous living conditions—like crumbling entrance steps, raw stair carpet, and mold—moving into a safe home immediately is our top priority. I’m a mom of 3 living in Taylor, and over time our current apartment has become more stressful than stable. We’ve been dealing with ongoing maintenance and living issues while trying our best to keep things normal for the kids. Between the lack of space, constant stress, and overall condition of the home, I know in my heart it’s time for a fresh start for my family. Along with raising my 3 children, I am also taking care of my father who is currently navigating serious health complications. Creating a safe, healthy, and stable environment for both my kids and my dad is extremely urgent right now. I work from home while raising my children, and my fiancé works hard as well, but with how expensive housing and moving costs have become, getting into a new place has felt almost impossible without some kind of extra help. We are trying to find a safe 3-bedroom home where our kids can finally have peace, stability, and room to just be kids.

The funds raised would go toward:

Security deposit First month’s rent Moving expenses Utility deposits/setup costs Basic necessities needed during the move

This is not easy for me to ask for, and even just sharing this fundraiser means more than you know. If you’re unable to donate, sharing, prayers, and kind words are appreciated just as much.

At the end of the day, I’m just a mom trying to create a better and more stable life for my children. I know things won’t change overnight, but I’m doing everything I can to keep pushing forward for them.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting our family in any way you can 🤍



