Help Our Family Find a New Beginning

My name is Chriss, and this is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write.

After leaving an abusive marriage, I made the difficult decision to put my children first and begin rebuilding our lives. My priority is giving them a safe place to heal, grow, and finally experience peace.

Our family has already endured unimaginable loss. Years ago, my son was tragically taken from us in an act of violence. Today, because we have nowhere else to go, my children and I are living in the very home where he was killed. We sleep in the same room where we lost him. Every day is a painful reminder of the trauma we experienced, making it incredibly difficult for any of us to heal.

My children and I continue to live with PTSD from that tragedy. We are doing our best to move forward, but healing is hard when we’re surrounded by constant reminders of the worst day of our lives.

Despite everything, I refuse to give up. I work delivering groceries through Walmart Spark, but the income is only enough to cover gas, food, and our most basic daily needs. It simply isn’t enough to help us secure housing or get ahead.

I am raising four school-aged children, and my oldest daughter recently graduated. Instead of immediately beginning the next chapter of her own life, she chose to stay by my side to help care for her younger siblings while we work through this difficult season together. Her love and support have been a tremendous blessing to our family.

Like every parent, I want my children to have stability, school clothes, school supplies, and a place where they can finally feel safe and begin to heal.

Our family also faces ongoing medical challenges. I have stage 2 liver fibrosis, fibromyalgia, scoliosis, severe asthma, and PTSD. One of my children is nonverbal and requires ongoing therapy. Another has bilateral cochlear implants, and many of the batteries, accessories, and replacement parts are not fully covered by insurance. Another child is courageously battling mental health challenges while continuing treatment.

One of the ways I’ve honored my son’s memory is by starting a nonprofit in his name to encourage and support teenagers who are struggling. Serving others has become part of my healing journey. I’ve always believed that if God could use my pain to help someone else, then my son’s life would continue to make a difference. Asking for help doesn’t come naturally to me because I’ve always wanted to be the one helping others. Today, however, I’m humbly asking for help so I can give my own children the safety, stability, and fresh start they deserve.

We’ve spent the last several weeks trying to find shelter, but because of the size of our family, every shelter we’ve contacted has been full. We’re doing everything we can, but we simply need a helping hand to get back on our feet.

Our Goal: $10,000

This fundraiser isn’t about living extravagantly. It’s about giving my children a safe place to heal and creating a fresh start for our family.

The funds will help with:

Security deposit and first month’s rent Utility deposits School clothes and school supplies Food and household essentials Gas and transportation so I can continue working Medical and therapy-related expenses Cochlear implant batteries, accessories, and other necessities not fully covered by insurance Basic living expenses while we rebuild our lives

Every dollar brings us one step closer to stability. Whether it’s $5 for gas, $20 toward school supplies, or a larger gift, every act of kindness makes a difference.

If you’re unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing our story or praying for our family would mean more than you know.

I also understand that people want to know their generosity is going to a genuine need. If anyone has questions or would like verification of our circumstances, I am willing to privately provide documentation related to our situation and other information that supports our story.

My faith in Jesus Christ has carried me through the darkest moments of my life. Even when I don’t understand the path before me, I know God is faithful. I believe He is making a way for my family, one step at a time.

My goal isn’t just to find another place to live. My goal is to give my children a home where laughter replaces fear, where healing replaces heartbreak, and where they can simply be kids again. I believe brighter days are ahead, and with God’s grace—and the kindness of people like you—we’ll get there one step at a time.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for reading our story, for your prayers, your kindness, and for helping us begin again.

With love and gratitude,

Chriss & Family



