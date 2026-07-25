GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Our Family Find a New Beginning

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChristine Escobar

Fundraiser funds will be received by Christine Escobar

Help Our Family Find a New Beginning

My name is Chriss, and this is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write.

After leaving an abusive marriage, I made the difficult decision to put my children first and begin rebuilding our lives. My priority is giving them a safe place to heal, grow, and finally experience peace.

Our family has already endured unimaginable loss. Years ago, my son was tragically taken from us in an act of violence. Today, because we have nowhere else to go, my children and I are living in the very home where he was killed. We sleep in the same room where we lost him. Every day is a painful reminder of the trauma we experienced, making it incredibly difficult for any of us to heal.

My children and I continue to live with PTSD from that tragedy. We are doing our best to move forward, but healing is hard when we’re surrounded by constant reminders of the worst day of our lives.

Despite everything, I refuse to give up. I work delivering groceries through Walmart Spark, but the income is only enough to cover gas, food, and our most basic daily needs. It simply isn’t enough to help us secure housing or get ahead.

I am raising four school-aged children, and my oldest daughter recently graduated. Instead of immediately beginning the next chapter of her own life, she chose to stay by my side to help care for her younger siblings while we work through this difficult season together. Her love and support have been a tremendous blessing to our family.

Like every parent, I want my children to have stability, school clothes, school supplies, and a place where they can finally feel safe and begin to heal.

Our family also faces ongoing medical challenges. I have stage 2 liver fibrosis, fibromyalgia, scoliosis, severe asthma, and PTSD. One of my children is nonverbal and requires ongoing therapy. Another has bilateral cochlear implants, and many of the batteries, accessories, and replacement parts are not fully covered by insurance. Another child is courageously battling mental health challenges while continuing treatment.

One of the ways I’ve honored my son’s memory is by starting a nonprofit in his name to encourage and support teenagers who are struggling. Serving others has become part of my healing journey. I’ve always believed that if God could use my pain to help someone else, then my son’s life would continue to make a difference. Asking for help doesn’t come naturally to me because I’ve always wanted to be the one helping others. Today, however, I’m humbly asking for help so I can give my own children the safety, stability, and fresh start they deserve.

We’ve spent the last several weeks trying to find shelter, but because of the size of our family, every shelter we’ve contacted has been full. We’re doing everything we can, but we simply need a helping hand to get back on our feet.

Our Goal: $10,000

This fundraiser isn’t about living extravagantly. It’s about giving my children a safe place to heal and creating a fresh start for our family.

The funds will help with:

  1. Security deposit and first month’s rent
  2. Utility deposits
  3. School clothes and school supplies
  4. Food and household essentials
  5. Gas and transportation so I can continue working
  6. Medical and therapy-related expenses
  7. Cochlear implant batteries, accessories, and other necessities not fully covered by insurance
  8. Basic living expenses while we rebuild our lives

Every dollar brings us one step closer to stability. Whether it’s $5 for gas, $20 toward school supplies, or a larger gift, every act of kindness makes a difference.

If you’re unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing our story or praying for our family would mean more than you know.

I also understand that people want to know their generosity is going to a genuine need. If anyone has questions or would like verification of our circumstances, I am willing to privately provide documentation related to our situation and other information that supports our story.

My faith in Jesus Christ has carried me through the darkest moments of my life. Even when I don’t understand the path before me, I know God is faithful. I believe He is making a way for my family, one step at a time.

My goal isn’t just to find another place to live. My goal is to give my children a home where laughter replaces fear, where healing replaces heartbreak, and where they can simply be kids again. I believe brighter days are ahead, and with God’s grace—and the kindness of people like you—we’ll get there one step at a time.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for reading our story, for your prayers, your kindness, and for helping us begin again.

With love and gratitude,

Chriss & Family


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve