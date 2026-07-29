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Help Our Family Finally Come Home

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChristina Pena

Fundraiser funds will be received by Christina Pena

Help Our Family Finally Come Home

Ten years ago, our lives changed overnight.


My husband was diagnosed with sudden cardiac death syndrome, advanced heart failure, and advanced kidney failure. The medical crisis that followed affected every part of our lives. Like so many families facing serious illness, we watched our savings disappear as our priorities shifted from building a future to simply surviving each day.


With 2 young children at home, we eventually lost everything - our home, our vehicles, and the financial security we had worked so hard to build.


Over the last decade, we’ve done everything we can to rebuild. We were able to eventually get our own apartment after spending a few years sleeping on friends and family members couches and spare rooms. And thought we had really made it when we found a rental home we could afford.


Today, I am the sole provider for our family while my husband lives on disability and continues to battle serious health issues every day.


A few years ago, we were told my husband might only have 18 months to live due to the deterioration of his heart muscle and lung capacity. Today, more than three years later, he continues to defy the odds. Even with heart failure, kidney failure, a long list of additional diagnosis, and many hospital stays and procedures, he refuses to let his illness define him. He continues to chase his dreams and even enrolled in online school, reminding our family every day that hope is stronger than fear. His courage inspires us to keep believing that our best days are still ahead.


This year also brings another milestone: our daughter is beginning her freshman year of college. We couldn’t be prouder of her, and we’re committed to helping her build a brighter future.


For the first time in years, homeownership feels possible. We have worked hard to improve our financial situation, and we know that we are able to afford a mortgage. The one hurdle we haven’t been able to overcome is saving enough for the down payment while living on one income and managing ongoing costs that come with chronic terminal illness.


Our greatest dream isn’t just to own a house.


Our dream is to have a place to truly call home.


As my husband’s health continues to decline and our children begin building lives of their own, we long for a home base - a place where they will always know they can come back to. A place where birthdays and holidays are celebrated, where grandchildren can one day visit, where memories are made, and where, no matter what life brings, our family will always have a place to gather.


We’re not asking anyone to buy us a house. We’re simply asking for help reaching the finish line.


Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to creating a safe, stable home for our family after over ten years of rebuilding. If you’re unable to donate, sharing our story would mean the world to us.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for believing in hope, and for believing that even after losing everything, it’s possible to build something beautiful again.


With gratitude,

The Pena Family

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