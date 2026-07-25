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# Help Our Family Escape Domestic Violence and Bui

Goal$1,100 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAngela Adkins

Fundraiser funds will be received by Angela Adkins

# Help Our Family Escape Domestic Violence and Bui

My name is Angela, and I am reaching out with a humble request for help as my family works to escape an abusive situation and rebuild our lives.

I am a mother of three young adult children and a proud grandmother to my beautiful 18-month-old granddaughter, who all live with me. After experiencing domestic violence, we are facing one of the most difficult times in our lives. We are working to create a safe future, whether that means entering transitional housing or obtaining an Order of Protection while we secure stable housing and rebuild our independence.

During this time, I also lost my current income while completing my Associate degree. I am actively looking for employment and preparing to continue my education full-time by pursuing my Bachelor’s degree in Social Work. My goal is to become a licensed social worker so I can help other individuals and families who have experienced trauma and domestic violence.

The emotional impact on our family has been overwhelming. Recently, my 24-year-old daughter experienced a serious mental health crisis as a result of the trauma we have endured. While she is receiving support, our family continues to focus on healing together.

Your donations will help cover essential needs, including safe housing, food, transportation, legal expenses related to our safety, childcare for my granddaughter when needed, and basic living expenses while I search for work and continue my education.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to safety, stability, and hope. If you are unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser with others would mean just as much, as well as prayers.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support during this difficult chapter of our lives. We are determined to break the cycle of abuse and build a future filled with safety, healing, and opportunity.

God bless you all and I appreciate your support and love.

1st Corinthians 13: 4-13… v. 7&13 ❤️


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