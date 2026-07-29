Help our family during my cancer fight

On 10/2/25, I revised notice and confirmation that the lump I found meant I have breast cancer. As a mother of two, this diagnosis has turned our lives upside down. Chemo and alternative meds seem to have shrunk the tumors for a more successful surgery, which was today. I have along way to go, especially since the job I won’t be able to work, doesn’t pay me if I’m not there.

That last part is why I humbly ask for anything you feel led to do, which is only to be used for bills. Thanks so much in advance